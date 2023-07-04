OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 86 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Dover were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dover by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Dover by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of Dover stock opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.02. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.31.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.