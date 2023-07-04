OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 750 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter valued at $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,727,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $170.23 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.41.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

