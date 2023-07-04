Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
