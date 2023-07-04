Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2,082.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,779 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 659,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

