Short Interest in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Drops By 20.3%

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at AssetMark Financial

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $215,867.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 432,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,743.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $25,316.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 7,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $215,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,979,743.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock worth $1,137,602. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 28.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average of $28.19. AssetMark Financial has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

