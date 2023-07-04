Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

BRTHY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.20.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

