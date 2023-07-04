Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Brother Industries Stock Performance
BRTHY opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. Brother Industries has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $39.20.
About Brother Industries
