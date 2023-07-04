Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,475,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 52,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $71,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,563,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,965,968.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 56,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $65,299.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,475,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,546,705.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 121,139 shares of company stock worth $152,825 and have sold 15,125 shares worth $23,746. Insiders own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Biodesix

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biodesix by 541.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 205,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,096 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Biodesix during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biodesix by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biodesix by 896.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 359,914 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Biodesix had a negative net margin of 168.37% and a negative return on equity of 863.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Biodesix will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

