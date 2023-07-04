The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

The India Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

IFN opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

Get The India Fund alerts:

The India Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.

Institutional Trading of The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFN. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The India Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,937,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.