The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Down 20.2% in June

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 151,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
The India Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
IFN opened at $16.59 on Tuesday. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.
The India Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%.
Institutional Trading of The India Fund
The India Fund Company Profile
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The India Fund
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for The India Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The India Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.