Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the May 31st total of 115,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

CBAN stock opened at $9.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $165.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,105,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 570.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

