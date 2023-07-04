First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance

FDEU opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $133,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

