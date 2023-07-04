Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Short Interest Update

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSFFree Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,077,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 2,593,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NNFSF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. Nongfu Spring has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nongfu Spring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

About Nongfu Spring

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea beverage products; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, such as soda water, sparkling flavored, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

