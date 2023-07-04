TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TenX Keane Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TenX Keane Acquisition stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter worth $131,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 6.5% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 411,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

