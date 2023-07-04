Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. American National Bank boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $90.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

