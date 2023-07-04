Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $150,692,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 943.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 466,281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,339,000 after buying an additional 421,598 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $561,177,000 after purchasing an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Align Technology by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $344.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $312.01 and a 200-day moving average of $298.08. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $368.87.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

