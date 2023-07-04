OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 2,277 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.53.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.09 and a 52-week high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $580,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Further Reading

