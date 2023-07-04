OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39,132 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ROP opened at $477.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $482.75.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

