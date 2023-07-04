OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 555 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 887.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:MTB opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.98. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.52.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.