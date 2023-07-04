OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 114 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $253.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.83 and its 200 day moving average is $212.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $253.80.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLT. StockNews.com raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

