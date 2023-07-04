OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases New Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research firms have commented on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Argus raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.57.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $216.21 on Tuesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $220.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average is $198.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

