Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after buying an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Diageo by 1,258.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 2,997.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 220,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 213,163 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo stock opened at $173.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.65. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Profile

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.06) to GBX 4,720 ($59.91) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.11) to GBX 4,000 ($50.77) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.69) to GBX 3,700 ($46.96) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.