OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,185 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,732,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,852,000. Cannell & Co. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,680 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after purchasing an additional 319,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,835,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.69.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $70.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.87 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. Equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.