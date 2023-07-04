OLD National Bancorp IN Has $501,000 Stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,303 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,731 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CLSA raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

