OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

MKL opened at $1,370.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,332.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,064.09 and a 52 week high of $1,458.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 78.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,516.67.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,359.93 per share, for a total transaction of $67,996.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 194 shares of company stock worth $260,642. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

