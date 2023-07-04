OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE ENB opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

