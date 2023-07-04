OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 6,936 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NCR were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NCR by 350.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Price Performance

NCR opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.21. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.