Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Position Decreased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $235.40 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $242.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.04 and its 200-day moving average is $200.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total transaction of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,161 shares of company stock valued at $43,077,117. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

