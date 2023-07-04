OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 319 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,870,000 after purchasing an additional 50,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after acquiring an additional 583,516 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,892.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Argus cut their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Shares of HLT opened at $145.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.36. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

