Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JBT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $122.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.08. John Bean Technologies Co. has a one year low of $81.59 and a one year high of $123.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBT. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

