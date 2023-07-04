Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 7,773.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 968,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,000,000 after purchasing an additional 499,252 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $3,290,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

