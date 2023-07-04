Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.69 Million Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

PRI opened at $198.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.64 and its 200-day moving average is $171.11. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $200.23. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

