Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.17.

LSTR stock opened at $193.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.51 and a 52-week high of $194.36.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

