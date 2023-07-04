Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,778,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after buying an additional 157,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,622,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,942,000 after buying an additional 672,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,945,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,574,000 after buying an additional 468,241 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,784,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,065,000 after buying an additional 165,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX opened at $53.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.71. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SKX. UBS Group cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

