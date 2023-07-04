Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $902,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $606,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.24.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.14. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 21,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $1,548,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 38,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $2,900,182.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,711.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.