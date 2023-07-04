Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at $37,017,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Range Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 802,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,583 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RRC opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.10.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RRC. Mizuho raised shares of Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Greg G. Maxwell sold 24,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $675,848.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock worth $10,674,385 over the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

