Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Badger Meter by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Badger Meter by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Badger Meter by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Badger Meter by 6.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 37,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $130.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Meter from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Badger Meter from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Badger Meter from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.80.

NYSE BMI opened at $147.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.03. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.88 and a 1-year high of $156.15.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 36.89%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

