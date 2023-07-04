Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 768,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,404,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 668.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

Steel Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 4.15. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $62.44 and a one year high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

