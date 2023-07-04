Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 78,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.22.

Insider Activity at Aflac

Aflac Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $70.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

