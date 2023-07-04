79,954 Shares in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,954 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.11% of SouthState at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SouthState by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SouthState by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SouthState during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

