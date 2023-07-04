Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,368 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,792.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.19 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

