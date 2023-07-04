Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $85,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Newmont by 104.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,329,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,904,427.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,880. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $43.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $61.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $51.92 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.