78,290 Shares in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Bought by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,202,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,494,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $139.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.