Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 78,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Strategic Education by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $161,958,000 after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Strategic Education by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,525,000 after purchasing an additional 93,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock opened at $67.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

