Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 94,162 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after purchasing an additional 501,131 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 507,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,637,000 after buying an additional 465,944 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 808,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,666,000 after buying an additional 360,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $195.71 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.39 and a 12-month high of $197.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.26.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PWR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

