Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

MC stock opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.