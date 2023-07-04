Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,814 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total value of $101,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,921,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total transaction of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,699 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,667. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $130.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.85. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $135.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.59.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

