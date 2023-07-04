Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 83,624 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 83,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $115.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.09.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

