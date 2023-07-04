Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 80,417 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 80,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $166.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

