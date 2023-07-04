Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 99,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Natixis increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 768.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 110,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 45,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $153.59 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

A number of research firms have commented on MAA. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.57.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

