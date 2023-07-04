Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $87,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.22% of Watsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Watsco by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Watsco from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $377.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco, Inc. has a one year low of $228.61 and a one year high of $383.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $346.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.