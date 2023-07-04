Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 97,894 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 0.19% of IDACORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE IDA opened at $103.01 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.35.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

IDACORP Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

