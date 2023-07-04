Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 97,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,995,000 after purchasing an additional 71,855 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $256,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,021,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,089,000 after buying an additional 193,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $189,567.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,508.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.5 %

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.85. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $122.06.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

